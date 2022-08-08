Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $190.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.