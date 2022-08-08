SALT 1-Day Volume Tops $23,659.00 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $23,659.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,825.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00132270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00069777 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

