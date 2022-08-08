Saville Resources Inc. (CVE:SRE) Insider Acquires C$48,000.00 in Stock

Saville Resources Inc. (CVE:SRE – Get Rating) insider David Hodge bought 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,300 shares in the company, valued at C$80,646.

Saville Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SRE traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.02. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. Saville Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

About Saville Resources

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company's principal resource asset is the Niobium Claim Group that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims comprising an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

