Saville Resources Inc. (CVE:SRE) Insider Acquires C$48,000.00 in Stock

Saville Resources Inc. (CVE:SRE – Get Rating) insider David Hodge bought 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,300 shares in the company, valued at C$80,646.
Saville Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:SRE traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.02. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. Saville Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.
About Saville Resources
Featured Articles
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Saville Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saville Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.