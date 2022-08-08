Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

