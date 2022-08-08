Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,446,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,761,000 after buying an additional 1,604,414 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after buying an additional 1,492,865 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. 8,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.