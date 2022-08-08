Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 1.01% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $203,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,986. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.