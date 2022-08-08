Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,366 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $317,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,181 shares of company stock worth $25,559,762.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

