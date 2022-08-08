Scotia Capital Inc. Has $101.76 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,556,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394,617 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $101,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 13,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

