Scotia Capital Inc. Has $160.58 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $160,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,079,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 495,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 632,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.54. 17,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $506.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.