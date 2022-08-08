Scotia Capital Inc. Has $40.46 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.19. 9,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,171. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.74. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

