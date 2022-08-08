Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,086. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

