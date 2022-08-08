Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $316,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.36. 1,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.83.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

