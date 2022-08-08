Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,696 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $33,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 206,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.09.

