Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

