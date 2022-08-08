Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Down to $36.75

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $36.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 992 shares.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

