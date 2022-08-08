Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

