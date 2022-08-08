Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

