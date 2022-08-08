Seascape Capital Management Has $3.54 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

