Seascape Capital Management Purchases 6,844 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.77. 318,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

