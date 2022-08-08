Seascape Capital Management Purchases 937 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.44. 36,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,388. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.