Seascape Capital Management Sells 966 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Commerce Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,259,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,800. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $11,439,096. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

