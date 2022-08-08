SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,388 ($17.01) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.32) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.12) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,290 ($15.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,372 ($16.81).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,063.50 ($13.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 314.64. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 946.80 ($11.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,186.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

In other news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,763.69). In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,763.69). Also, insider Andy Harrison purchased 40,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($486,663.55).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

