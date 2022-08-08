Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $436,339.80 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,233 shares in the company, valued at $26,468,876.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 177,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Semrush by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

