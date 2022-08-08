Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $19,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.