Sepio Capital LP Buys 10,525 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

