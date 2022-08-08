Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,970. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.42. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

