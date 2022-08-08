Sepio Capital LP Invests $18.35 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.90. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,601. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

