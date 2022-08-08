Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.56. 86,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

