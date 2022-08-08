Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.4% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 76,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,726. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

