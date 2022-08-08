Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $53.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,131. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.