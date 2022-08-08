Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

Sharp Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS SHCAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Sharp has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.62.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

