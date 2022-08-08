Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €146.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €87.76 ($90.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($170.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -21.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.