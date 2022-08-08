Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.