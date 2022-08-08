Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LYB traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

