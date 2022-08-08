Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,777 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,246. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

