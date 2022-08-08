Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 50.4% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 48,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 240.7% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,249,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,278,970,000 after buying an additional 1,188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.0 %

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $8.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.42. 255,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,760,152. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $474.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.