Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

