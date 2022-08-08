Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $30.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.