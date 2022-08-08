SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €11.58 ($11.82) and last traded at €11.84 ($12.08). Approximately 13,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.38 ($12.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.83 and a 200-day moving average of €12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $268.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.