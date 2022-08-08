Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Cap Tops $2.25 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $28,160.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,105 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
