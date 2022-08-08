Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.70.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.