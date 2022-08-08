Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. 84,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 170,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 45.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

