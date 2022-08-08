Spaceswap MILK2 Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $197,960.71 and approximately $37,771.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014739 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.