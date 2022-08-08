SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0019

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $54,891.93 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
