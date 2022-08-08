SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,965.5% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.68. 116,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,164,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

