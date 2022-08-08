SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $15,535,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

