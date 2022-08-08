SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.55. 22,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,764. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.44.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

