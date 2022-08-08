Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 614,746 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 614,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.27. 19,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

