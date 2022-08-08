Sperax Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,587.00 (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Sperax has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $359,587.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sperax has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,824.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.67 or 0.07432168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00159075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00263057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00695307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00603212 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005667 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax (CRYPTO:SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,743,147,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,912,418 coins. The official website for Sperax is sperax.io. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sperax

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

