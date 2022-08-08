Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.37 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after buying an additional 348,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 166,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

