Steem Dollars Price Up 0.6% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00013712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $37.73 million and $3.69 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,904.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00601852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00262604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000103 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,511,922 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

